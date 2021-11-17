Highspot Ranked a Fastest Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"From the beginning, our team has been all in on building a platform that transforms the way millions of people work." Tweet this

As companies across industries and geographies adopt sales enablement at an accelerating rate, Highspot continues to aggressively hire across its international offices, while simultaneously investing in its people, culture and community. Recent actions include welcoming Chief People Officer Amy Johnson to the company to enhance the experience of every employee, launching LinkedIn Learning to inspire and develop people to do their best work, and partnering with organizations dedicated to diversifying the technology space.

The recognition from Deloitte comes on the heels of significant company milestones in 2021:

Raised $200M in Growth Funding, Valued at $2.3 Billion

Earlier this year, Highspot closed $200 million in Series E funding led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from new investor Bain & Company. The round valued Highspot at $2.3 billion.

Earned National Recognition for Company Growth and Culture

Highspot continues to lead the category in terms of product and people. Recent recognitions include:

The Forbes Cloud 100

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work

Fortune Magazine awards: Best Workplaces, Best Workplaces in Technology, Best Workplaces for Women, Best Workplaces for Millennials

Forbes America's Best Startup Employers

Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

Best Startup Employers Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year

United the Brightest Minds in Sales Enablement at Spark 2021

More than 1,000 attendees around the world took part in Highspot's annual global user conference Spark 2021. The virtual event took place on the all-new Highspot Spark Community , a global community designed to bring together customers and partners to share best practices, experience exclusive events and take sales enablement to the next level.

Delivered Product Innovation that Turns Strategy into Consistent Sales Performance

The Fall 2021 release delivered capabilities that enable companies to equip, train, coach and analyze their teams to drive consistent sales performance. New features include Engagement Genomics™, all-new Scorecards, Content Approval, an expansion of Training & Coaching with learning paths and certifications, and the first-of-its-kind Highspot Marketplace .

For more information about Highspot's sales enablement platform or career opportunities, visit: www.highspot.com .

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, General Motors, Nestle, Siemens and Verizon Media use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

Contact: Elena Edington, 206-817-4339, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot

