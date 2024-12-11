Highspot Unveils AI Roadmap and New AI Innovation for Go-to-Market Enablement

Company previews how Highspot Copilot Actions and Copilot Agents will bring proactive user recommendations, autonomous tasks execution, and more to customers

Highspot platform now supports customers' dedicated Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service instances

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the GTM enablement platform, today unveiled its AI roadmap, including the upcoming introduction of Highspot Copilot Actions, which deliver proactive recommendations to users, and Copilot Agents, which can be both first- and third-party AI agents capable of responsibly surfacing insight and analysis, executing tasks autonomously, and integrating with a range of go-to-market (GTM) technologies. Highspot also announced that it now supports customers running Highspot AI features on customers' dedicated Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service environments to meet enterprise security and compliance requirements.

These new developments build on the company's Fall '24 product release, which launched the first unified platform for go-to-market (GTM) productivity and ushered in advancements for its generative artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant, Highspot Copilot.

"We're at a tipping point for enablement as a discipline - the focus on go-to-market productivity makes enablement more important than ever, while the onset of incredible AI innovation means we can do things never before possible," said Oliver Sharp, co-founder and Vice President, AI, at Highspot. "Our roadmap layers AI into our entire platform to amplify the impact of enablement on sales, marketing, customer success, and services at every turn."

Introducing Highspot Copilot Actions and Copilot Agents

Over the next 12 months, Highspot will deliver two AI breakthroughs for enablement technology that will create a safe, continuous AI experience with multi-turn interactions that unlock more GTM efficiency and effectiveness:

Copilot Actions – The Highspot platform will use its unique Enablement Graph™, which correlates objects across Highspot and CRM activity, to deliver automatic, proactive recommendations and next-best actions to all user types within Highspot. Users will be able to take immediate action on these recommendations, saving time, reducing human error, and driving greater productivity.

The Highspot platform will use its unique Enablement Graph™, which correlates objects across Highspot and CRM activity, to deliver automatic, proactive recommendations and next-best actions to all user types within Highspot. Users will be able to take immediate action on these recommendations, saving time, reducing human error, and driving greater productivity. Copilot Agents – In the coming year, Highspot will deliver a unified, interactive AI experience across the entire platform in which customers can easily configure, build, and deploy first-party agents based on all, or specific components, of their Highspot corpus of information, or combining their Highspot information and third-party data sources. Copilot Agents will deliver multi-turn conversations and recommendations for all users at all stages of their work, augmenting GTM teams with the full power of AI.

Enterprise Support for Custom Large Language Models

Highspot now supports customers who want to use custom large language models (LLM) with Highspot's enablement platform. Highspot Copilot capabilities are available to all customers in any environment, however, large enterprise organizations, especially those in highly regulated industries, are deploying dedicated instances of Azure OpenAI Service, among others, to ensure maximum security, privacy, and responsibility in using AI.

Working with Microsoft and one of the world's ten largest banks, Highspot enabled the bank's GTM teams to use Highspot AI features that use the bank's custom Azure OpenAI Service instances. This new integration ensures that all Microsoft customers with dedicated Azure OpenAI Service instances can easily use Highspot's AI capabilities within security and data privacy requirements.

"We're pleased to see Highspot building on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to give enterprise customers enhanced security, control, and confidence in maximizing the impact of Highspot's platform within their dedicated Azure environments," said Mike Gaal, General Manager, Digital Natives, Americas, Microsoft.

You can watch Highspot unveil its AI roadmap and demonstrate Copilot Actions and Agents in this on-demand keynote recording from Spark '24, and if you're interested in learning more, request a demo .

About Highspot

Highspot is the only unified enablement platform that drives GTM productivity. By combining guided selling, continuous learning, and always-on coaching into one seamless experience backed by end-to-end analytics, Highspot empowers GTM teams to break down silos and drive predictable growth with more confidence and efficiency.

Our platform is uniquely built to realize the full potential of AI for GTM teams. With a unified experience and analytics, Highspot delivers unmatched AI accuracy and relevance to improve productivity across the entire go-to-market. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance, and increases sales and marketing return on investment.

Contact: Lucas Welch, [email protected]

SOURCE Highspot