Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires Florida-based Flagler Insurance

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, announced today its acquisition of Flagler Insurance Agency ("Flagler") headquartered in Palm Beach, FL. This transaction adds three offices in high-growth Florida markets, with expertise in commercial, personal, and private client insurance solutions.

Under the leadership of Agency President, Tyler Schapiro (Schapiro), Flagler has become a leading player in the Florida insurance market. Their team specializes in serving the equestrian, commercial real estate, and financial services industries. Schapiro will continue to lead the Flagler team out of the Palm Beach office and will join Highstreet's Gulf Region, headed by Vin Stazzone, Regional President.

"Flagler's model and expertise helps further cement Highstreet's retail presence in the Florida market and beyond," said Gulf Regional President, Vin Stazzone. "We're excited to have Flagler join the Highstreet team."

"By leveraging Highstreet's resources, innovative technology, and the collective knowledge of its leading product specialists, we can deliver the best solutions and risk management strategies to our clients," said Flagler President, Schapiro. "Partnering with Highstreet provides the unique opportunity to continue our rapid growth with the backing of some of our industries top leaders."

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.