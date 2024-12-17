Highstreet Insurance Partners acquires the assets of Texas based Collum Insurance Group

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today its acquisition of Collum Insurance Group, LLC ("Collum") out of Richardson, TX. Along with Collum's 35 years of personal lines expertise, this transaction adds an additional location to Highstreet's Gulf Region under Gulf Regional President, Vin Stazzone. Collum's President, Carl Collum, will continue managing his team as a part of the Sandy Garza agency led by Roland Luna.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

