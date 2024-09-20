Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires upstate New York based H.G. Ellis Agency

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today its acquisition of H.G Ellis Agency ("Ellis") out of Camden, NY. Along with Ellis' business and personal insurance experience, this transaction adds an additional three locations and 11 employees to Highstreet's Northeast region under the leadership of Northeast Regional President and Chief Marketing Officer, James Hutchinson. The terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

