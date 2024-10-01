Highstreet Insurance Partners Announces The Formation of Brightstone Specialty Group and Executive Leadership Moves

Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services and Brightstone Specialty Group both add depth to continue growth plans.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet") announced today several moves to continue its mission of bringing the highest quality insurance and financial services solutions to its local communities. The quickly growing firm announced the formation of Highstreet's newly created subsidiary, Brightstone Specialty Group, which will be comprised of two divisions: specialty services and underwriting. Brightstone will be focused on developing solutions that enhance Highstreet's ability to service local communities with personally tailored offerings. Highstreet has appointed Scott Goodreau to the position of Chief Executive Officer of Brightstone Specialty Group. Scott previously held the role of President & Chief Growth Officer of Highstreet Insurance Partners. "We have so many opportunities to continue building programs and solutions for our retail agents and beyond. Scott's experience and industry relationships will help set our course and direction in this area," commented Scott Wick, Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Highstreet. Brightstone has also named former Markel and Hagerty executive, Tim Tompkins as its Chief Product Officer.

In addition, Highstreet announced several executive leadership changes to continue supporting the firm's growth and future strategies. Avery Zuck, formerly of Abry Partners, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective October 1. "Avery's inside knowledge of our business and future growth strategies, as well as his deep capital markets connections, will allow him to hit the ground running at Highstreet. I am very excited to welcome him to our team," commented Wick. Additionally, David Tuit, current Chief Financial Officer, will now assume the role of Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer. "Dave has been intimately involved with all our agency partners and acquisitions since the early days. His ability to evaluate strategic opportunities will continue to allow us to accelerate the business. Dave will continue to work very closely with Avery and our finance teams as we work through the onboarding process, as he assumes point on our corporate development initiatives and strategies," Wick commented.

Additionally, Highstreet, which is on pace to eclipse $600 million in annual retail insurance brokerage revenue by year's end has elevated both James Hutchinson and Krae Dutoit to Presidents of the retail subsidiary, Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services. Hutchinson will serve as President of Eastern US, which includes the Northeast, Southeast, and Great Lakes regions. Dutoit has been named President of Western US, which includes the West, Central, and Gulf regions.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners, Inc. ("Highstreet") is a national insurance & financial services firm, headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan. With more than 2,500 colleagues and advising businesses and families in 33 states and hundreds of communities, Highstreet helps their clients to SEE POSSIBLE through their two businesses: Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services and Brightstone Specialty Group. For more information, please visit www.hsip.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.