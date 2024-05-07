Highstreet Insurance Partners enters Kentucky with the acquisition of RISE Partners

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), one of the fastest growing community-based insurance brokerages and financial service firms in the US, announced today its acquisition of RISE Partners ("RISE"). The terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, RISE serves business and individual clients across Kentucky and throughout the United States. Founder and President, Mike Arnold, will continue to lead the RISE team, with the guidance and support of Highstreet's Southeast Regional President and National Segment Leader of Personal Insurance, Alyssa Rockwell.

"Mike built RISE Partners on a foundation of relationships. Relationships are what we look for at Highstreet and we believe his team will continue to outperform the competition while still putting clients first," said Highstreet Founder and CEO Scott Wick. "We couldn't be happier to welcome RISE Partners into the Highstreet family."

"Integrity and service have always been a cornerstone of RISE Partners. We chose the name, "RISE," as an acronym for "Redefining Insurance through Service and Expertise," and Highstreet Insurance Partners embodies our philosophy," said Mike Arnold, former CEO of RISE Partners.

Highstreet, has now completed 170 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018. RISE is the 6th transaction of 2024.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its 170 transactions and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

