Highstreet Insurance Partners expands in Pennsylvania with Hoaster Gebhard & Co. partnership

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), a rapidly growing insurance agency serving customers in local communities across the United States, announces expansion in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, with a new partnership with Hoaster Gebhard & Co. ("Hoaster Gebhard").

Hoaster Gebhard is a community-focused independent insurance agency that has built an excellent reputation supporting individuals and businesses in the local community for over 100 years. Hoaster Gebhard's Property & Casualty expertise for business insurance is enhanced through the offering of tailored risk management and risk mitigation solutions across multiple industries.

"Hoaster Gebhard's community-based culture fits the mold of what we look for in our partner agencies, and their expertise in crafting risk management strategies for businesses across Pennsylvania and beyond make them an excellent addition to our Northeast region", said Scott Wick, Founder and CEO. "We're excited to have Chris and his team join the Highstreet family."

Chris Gebhard, President added "We are excited what this partnership will bring to our clients. Highstreet's industry expertise and resources will be invaluable as our team looks to expand our client focused services across central Pennsylvania and beyond."

Highstreet, one of the fastest growing insurance agencies in North America, has now completed 168 transactions since forming the company in mid-2018. Hoaster Gebhard is the fourth transaction of 2024.

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

