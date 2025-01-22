Highstreet Insurance Partners expands its Central Region presence with the acquisition of Siebert Insurance.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), one of the fastest growing community-based insurance brokerages and financial service firms in the US, announced today its acquisition of Siebert Agency Ltd, and its sister companies Russ Siebert Insurance and Mary Siebert Insurance Agency (collectively, "Siebert Insurance"). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Under the leadership of Bill Siebert, his nieces Tiffany Ruhland and Krista Siebert-Smith, and Joe Clay, Siebert Insurance has become a leading player in the St. Louis, Missouri-area insurance market. The Siebert team focuses on serving clients' personal insurance needs with additional expertise in commercial insurance risks. Tiffany, Krista, Bill, and Joe will continue to lead the Siebert Insurance team out of their Fenton, Missouri office and will join Highstreet's Central Region, headed by Krae Dutoit, Regional President.

"Siebert Insurance's client relationship-oriented team and operational expertise are an excellent addition to Highstreet's Central Region and beyond," Central Regional President, Krae Dutoit, said. "We're excited to welcome Siebert Insurance to the Highstreet team."

Bill Siebert contributed, "Over the course of our 70+ year history, we've strived to improve our clients' experience through enhanced levels of service, carrier relationships, and product offerings. Our partnership with Highstreet and continued leadership from Tiffany, Krista, Joe, and I, will better enable us to achieve these goals while maintaining our local team and presence in our community."

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

