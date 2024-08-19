Highstreet Insurance Partners expands its employee benefits expertise with new partner, Wingert Insurance Agency

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), one of the fastest growing community-based insurance brokerages and financial service firms in the US, announced today its partnership with Wingert Insurance Agency ("Wingert"). The terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Mill Creek, Washington, Wingert provides employee benefits and property & casualty solutions to clients across the local Washington area. Agency President, Jason Wingert, and Agency Vice President, Shelley Wingert, will continue leading their team at Wingert's current location with the support of West Regional President, Brian Clifford.

"Wingert's expertise in employee benefits and their community-based approach to personal and business insurance is a perfect fit for our region. We're excited to welcome Wingert to the Highstreet team," West Regional President, Brian Clifford, said.

"Wingert Insurance Agency has been a community leader for the past 24 years and will continue to thrive as such through our partnership with Highstreet. With their expansive markets and teams, we are thrilled with the opportunity presented to bring greater choice to our clients and prospects" said Jason and Shelley Wingert.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

