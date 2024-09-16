Highstreet Insurance Partners expands its marine expertise with the acquisition of Dudek Insurance Agency Group, Inc.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("Highstreet"), one of the fastest growing community-based insurance brokerages and financial service firms in the US, announced today its acquisition of Dudek Insurance Agency Group, Inc. ("Dudek"). The terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New Baltimore, MI, Dudek provides business and personal insurance offerings, with specialty expertise in marine coverage, to clients across the local Michigan market and beyond. Agency president, Dave Dudek will continue leading his team at Dudek's current location with the support of Great Lakes Regional President, Mike Haverdink.

About Highstreet Insurance Partners

Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions delivered through community focused agencies. Backed by the deep local expertise of its partners and extensive national resources, Highstreet ensures all clients have the coverage and service they deserve. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com.

