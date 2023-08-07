Highstreet Insurance Partners Strengthens Southeast Regional Offering by Acquiring North Carolina-based Alta Benefits

News provided by

Highstreet Insurance Partners Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 12:45 ET

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today the acquisition of North Carolina-based Alta Benefits Agency ("Alta"), marking their 13th acquisition of 2023 and 153rd since forming Highstreet almost 5 years ago to the day. 

"We are delighted to welcome the Alta team and their clients to Highstreet. We continue to invest in our Employee Benefits segment, not only in the Southeast but throughout our entire platform. The expertise the Alta team brings will help all our clients in the Southeast region and beyond," said Scott Wick, Founder and CEO of Highstreet.

Karl Sherrill, Chief Revenue Officer and President of the Southeast Region commented, "Our strategy of partnering with community-based Employee Benefits expertise combined with our deep personal and business insurance offerings means more solutions for our clients."

About Highstreet Insurance Partners
Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com

SOURCE Highstreet Insurance Partners Inc.

Also from this source

Highstreet Insurance Partners Acquires the Assets of Oregon-based - Stratton Agency

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.