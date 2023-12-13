Highstreet Names Zerman Data & Analytics Leader

News provided by

High Street Insurance Partners Inc.

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highstreet Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today the appointment of Michael Zerman to Vice President, Data & Analytics. In this newly created role, Michael will accelerate growth through his proven ability and usage of data and analytics to provide client insights. Michael joined Highstreet from 3Cloud Solutions, where he was the lead Data & Analytics (D&A) Solution Architect for the Financial Services practice. Prior to that, he served as an Enterprise Data Architect in Chicago for Aon.

Michael has an impressive track record of successfully delivering D&A strategy and implementation for multiple global Top 25 insurance carriers and brokerages. "We are excited to welcome Michael," said Emma Riza, Chief Operating Officer. "His extensive experience in the industry and knowledge of data and analytics will continue to help Highstreet enhance the client experience."

Michael will work across all Highstreet agencies to harness collective data and provide powerful growth opportunities through advanced analytics and applications.

"Joining Highstreet is an amazing opportunity," said Zerman. "I look forward to continuing to complement the current client experience and drive new clients to Highstreet through the power of D&A. By providing insightful opportunities for our field, that will enhance Highstreet's client focused strategies in unique and innovative ways."

Michael is based in Charlotte NC. He earned his Masters of Applied Data Science from University of Michigan and has a Bachelors of Science in Economics from North Carolina State University. 

About Highstreet Insurance Partners
Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service independent insurance agency. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance, retirement services, and specialty risk solutions that are delivered through community focused agencies. Additional information can be found at www.hsip.com

SOURCE High Street Insurance Partners Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.