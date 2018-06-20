HighTechLending enters Mortgage Lead Generation Market with hiring of Vivian Dang as their new VP of National Marketing

Don Currie, President of HighTechLending, Inc. says "Vivian has a proven track record in the reverse digital lead generation space. Our industry is absolutely starving for quality reverse leads and with Vivian's expertise, we can start offering quality "in-house" forward and reverse leads to our Retail Branches and Reverse Wholesale partners. We've been offering Fannie/GNMA direct and reverse loans successfully for over 11 years. Now with a robust Digital Marketing Division providing fuel to our branches and call centers, we are a complete mortgage company. Vivian will also drive traffic to our new HighTechLending "self-serve" online mortgage application rolling in July 2018. Together, this will help us take HighTechLending to another level of success."

Vivian Dang, VP of Marketing added "I'm excited for the opportunity to work with HTL to build out the Digital Marketing Division. I look forward to working with many of the talented team members to ensure we put HTL on a successful path forward."

HighTechLending made it into the Top 5 in California and Top 10 Reverse Lenders in the nation by specializing in converting reverse mortgage brokers into branch partners. This provides them with all the tools necessary to compete on a banking level in the reverse industry. They also cater to mortgage brokers/bankers who want to break into the reverse market without any reverse experience.

For further information The Reverse Team can be reached at wholesale@hightechlending.com or (888) 369-1573. Check us out at: htlwholesale.com

