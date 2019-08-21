HighTechLending Expands its Mortgage Technology by launching its user-friendly "Self-Serve" digital mortgage platform HighTechHomeLoans.com

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending, based in Irvine, CA, is expanding its digital footprint by offering fast and efficient closing of loans for homebuyers with the launch of its innovative digital user-friendly mortgage loan application website HighTechHomeLoans.com. The intuitive site puts the consumer in control of running credit and getting automated loan approval. The site also offers lockable interest rates and guaranteed closing cost. Consumers can determine how much they can borrow, pre-qualification for purchases and refinance options.

Don Currie, President of HighTechLending, Inc., explained that, "HighTechHomeLoans.com is a great tool not only for consumers but for Realtors too. No more waiting for a Loan Officer to call back and determine current interest rates, closing costs and Pre-Qualifications. It can be done online in just minutes with our 'How much do I qualify for?' options on our website. We are very 'interest rate forward' so we don't have high commission salespeople and those saving are passed on to the consumer."

Currie continued, "Although our customers digital feedback is excellent, some people still want to have a real person to talk too. We have our chat feature and we are always available for a call to help with the process. Lastly, our secure system allows clients to upload their documents with confidence. We strive to provide our customers with 'state of the art' mortgage experience."

For further information, our licensed mortgage loan originators are ready to assist you with any questions on toll free number (855)551-5505 or by email info@hightechhomeloans.com or by simply visiting our fast and efficient website www.hightechhomeloans.com. Get pre-approved for your next purchase, apply online and receive $250 credit at close + a free credit report.

