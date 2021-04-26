HighTechLending hires New Vice President of Reverse Operations

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-10 Reverse Mortgage Lender, HighTechLending dba AmericanSenior based in Irvine, CA is excited to announce the hiring of Garrett White, as their new VP of Reverse Operations. Mr. White brings several years of reverse mortgage experience, underwriting and enacting positive changes to processes, enhancing customer experience and growing sales. Previously with Liberty Home Equity Solutions, White successfully managed the Sales Team, Operations, and Processing.

Don Currie, President of HighTechLending, Inc. says "Garrett is a great addition to Reverse Team who will continue to ensure that we remain in the Top 10 Reverse Lenders. Together, we have built a robust sales and marketing engine with our Reverse Branches across the nation and Garrett will work to build efficiencies across the company's divisions." As a leader in the Reverse industry, HighTechLending will continue to transform the way people approach retirement and turn visions into realities.

Garrett White added, I knew that HighTechLending was a great fit for me when it became clear that Don Currie and Erika Macias shared my passion for the reverse mortgage product. We agree that providing excellent service to our customers is of utmost importance. Streamlined processes, consistent underwriting and a keen focus on the needs of our customers will only further enhance the confidence of our business partners and the satisfaction of our direct lending consumers."

Erika Macias, SVP of Chief Operations officer, added, "We are excited to welcome Garrett to our Reverse Division. Not only will he be bringing years of Reverse experience, but he also brings along his strong grasp of customer service, technology efficiencies and the ability to work well with Sales as a key member of Operations."

HighTechLending made it into the Top 5 in California and Top 10 Reverse Lenders in the nation by specializing in converting reverse mortgage brokers into branch partners. This provides them with all the tools necessary to compete on a banking level in the reverse industry. They also cater to mortgage brokers/bankers who want to break into the reverse market without any reverse experience.

For further information on the HighTechLending and what we offer, we can be reached at www.hightechlending.com or (866) 714-2040. We are always hiring for Reverse Team, specifically Reverse Underwriters and Reverse Loan Processors – please apply here https://hightechlending.com/careers/

