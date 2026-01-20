HighTechLending Welcomes Paul Fiore as Vice President, Sales & Branch Production

Industry Veteran Joins to Help Loan Officers Close More Loans Through a Broader, More Flexible Product Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTechLending, a national mortgage lender recognized for equipping loan officers with the tools, products, and support needed to fund more loans, today announced the appointment of Paul Fiore as Vice President, Sales & Branch Production.

In this role, Fiore will lead the expansion of HighTechLending's branch channel, recruit top-producing branch leaders and in-market loan officers, and accelerate growth across the company's 30-state footprint. His focus will center on helping originators grow production by leveraging HighTechLending's expansive and increasingly differentiated product offering.

"We are excited to welcome Paul to HighTechLending at a pivotal time in our growth," said Eric Ellsworth, Chief Revenue Officer and EVP of Sales. "Paul understands that today's loan officers need more than competitive pricing—they need multiple ways to say 'yes' to borrowers. Our diverse product lineup allows originators to serve more clients, solve more complex scenarios, and ultimately fund more loans. Paul is the right leader to scale that advantage across our branch network."

HighTechLending's platform is built around giving loan officers flexibility in a challenging lending environment. The company offers a comprehensive product suite that includes conventional, FHA, VA, non-QM, HELOCs, and its innovative Equity Select HELOC, available in both first- and second-lien positions. This breadth allows originators to retain clients who might otherwise fall outside traditional guidelines—without sacrificing service, speed, or support.

"Product diversity is no longer optional—it's essential for loan officers who want to grow," said David Peskin, President and CEO of HighTechLending. "Paul shares our vision of building a sales organization where originators can thrive by offering the right solution for each borrower. Our platform enables loan officers to protect relationships, increase pull-through, and expand their business even in shifting markets."

Beyond its product capabilities, HighTechLending combines the resources of a national lender with a high-touch, people-first culture. Loan officers benefit from direct access to leadership, responsive operations, and a collaborative environment designed to remove friction and maximize production.

"What attracted me to HighTechLending is the company's clear commitment to helping loan officers win," said Paul Fiore, Vice President, Sales & Branch Production. "With this product lineup, originators aren't boxed into a single solution—they can truly serve more borrowers and close more loans. I'm excited to help expand our branch footprint and build high-performing teams across the country."

Fiore's appointment underscores HighTechLending's long-term strategy to grow by empowering loan officers with best-in-class products, strong leadership, and a platform designed to perform in any market cycle.

HighTechLending, Inc., NMLS ID #7147 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org), Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Melissa Giglio, [email protected]

About HighTechLending

HighTechLending is a national mortgage lender committed to empowering originators with innovative products, operational excellence, and a culture that puts people first. With a full suite of lending solutions and a rapidly expanding footprint, HighTechLending delivers both the scale of a major lender and the personal support of a hometown partner. Visit the HighTechLending website for more information.

