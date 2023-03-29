Hightouch Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and AlloyDB Designations

Organizations can activate customer data directly from BigQuery and AlloyDB to 140+ downstream applications

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, a leader in data activation and reverse ETL, today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and AlloyDB designations.

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery and Google Cloud Ready - AlloyDB are partner integration validation initiatives designed to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery and AlloyDB. Partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for BigQuery and AlloyDB into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. These designations recognize the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and validated in collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams.

Hightouch's suite of purpose-built marketer-first features allows marketing teams to explore, build and activate audiences by leveraging all their data stored in BigQuery and AlloyDB. Hundreds of modern organizations are using Hightouch to move beyond analytics and empower downstream business teams with ready access to customer, product, and organizational data so they can deliver exceptional customer experiences.

By earning these designations, Hightouch has proven its data activation platform has met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery and AlloyDB. This designation enables customers to have confidence that Hightouch works well with BigQuery and AlloyDB.

"The Cloud Ready designations for both AlloyDB and Cloud Ready indicate that Hightouch's integrations with both products meet performance benchmarks and multiple data integration tests," said Ritika Suri, Director, Director, Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to extend our open data ecosystem with partners like Hightouch and to continue to grow the data cloud capabilities available to customers."

"There's a massive shift towards the cloud data warehouse as the single source of truth across an organization," said Tejas Manohar, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Hightouch. "All teams need the infrastructure and tools to use this data, and we're excited to partner with Google Cloud's BigQuery and AlloyDB to address the growing demand to manage and activate customer data at scale."

Hightouch will continue to collaborate with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery, AlloyDB teams to develop new solutions that help joint customers extract more value from their customer data.

To learn more about Hightouch's expertise with Google Cloud, visit https://hightouch.com/solutions/google-cloud.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform that transforms the data warehouse into an actionable hub for any team within an organization. Powered by Reverse ETL and a suite of no-code features, data and marketing teams lean on Hightouch to activate data from their data warehouse directly into 140+ business tools and applications. Equipped with ready access to complete customer data in the SaaS tools they already use, modern teams are empowered to deliver the personalized experiences consumers have come to expect. That's why hundreds of companies like Autotrader, Plaid, the NBA, and Imperfect Foods trust Hightouch to sync billions of customer data points and audiences each year. For more information, visit hightouch.com.

