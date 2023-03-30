Hightouch and Fivetran accelerate modern data stack adoption, exceed 230 shared customers

Organizations centralize data integrations on the warehouse to save time, develop new use cases and increase confidence in data.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, the Data Activation company that has popularized Reverse ETL, together with Fivetran, the global leader in automated data movement, today announced a key milestone in their partnership and the adoption of the modern data stack at large: over 230 data-driven organizations rely on both companies to automate their end-to-end data pipelines. This rapid acceleration in joint customers is testament to the value of building warehouse-centric data pipelines, and bridging that data to business teams. Fivetran has drastically simplified the most time-consuming and toilsome tasks of the ELT process, while Hightouch ensures that the data loaded into the warehouse gets used to its full potential by making it readily accessible to business users in the downstream tools used to build exceptional customer experiences.

Until recently, data warehousing was only accessible to the largest enterprises with outsized budgets, and those who did have a warehousing strategy often were forced to make tradeoffs related to the amount of data they collected and analyzed. Monolithic on-premises warehouses were prohibitively expensive to procure, and the process of moving and modeling data was onerous, costly, and manual. Further, once data was stored in the warehouse, it was typically used for backwards-looking analytics efforts, visualized through static dashboards. The advent of the cloud data warehouse has flipped the paradigm on its head.

The emergence and rapid adoption of the cloud data warehouse ushered in a new era of data integration, allowing data teams to ingest data from virtually any source with the flexibility to define transformation schemas once data is in the warehouse. This, coupled with the explosion of data (propagated by mobile, social, IoT, AI, etc.) and the exponential number of data consumers across a given organization, has made data pipeline automation a requirement.

Rising to the occasion, Fivetran has established itself as the de facto leader in ELT . What's more, organizations aren't simply collecting more data—they are doing more with the data they collect. Winning teams are "closing the loop" on their data pipelines by delivering transformed data from the warehouse back into the apps that marketing and business teams rely on using Hightouch. Further, Hightouch's deep integrations into Fivetran ensure seamless orchestration of data pipelines both in and out of the warehouse.

By building warehouse-centric data integrations with Hightouch and Fivetran, organizations can:

Simplify architecture, reduce toilsome work, and promote data consistency across the business

Ensure that the freshest data is informing marketing campaigns and business decisions by using Hightouch's native Fivetran integration to trigger Hightouch syncs to run once Fivetran jobs and dbt transformations are complete

Deliver exceptional customer experiences by giving marketing teams ready-access to up-to-date customer data to launch personalized omnichannel campaigns

"Finding ways to streamline the flow of data is critical to our growth. Using Fivetran to get information into our data warehouse and activating that data with Hightouch enables the data team to deliver even more value to our organization and customers."

-Josiah Brann, Director of Engineering at Discovery Education

"Our business teams are constantly finding new ways to use data. Product and marketing, for example, self-serve the data they need directly from the warehouse. They don't know how much we lean on Fivetran for ELT and Hightouch for rETL. They just know that the data they need can be easily accessed for new campaigns, experiments, and initiatives."

- Matt DiRe, Manager Business Intelligence & Analytics at Homebot

"Fivetran and Hightouch drastically decrease our time to market. We don't have to worry about source schema or API changes - everything lands in our warehouse with a click and then our audiences are synced out to all of our tooling with Hightouch and not needing any technical expertise for our internal users."

-Garrett McClintock, Analytics Engineering Manager at Heap

"Company growth requires that we reduce confusion and increase confidence in the accuracy of our data. Fivetran and Hightouch ensure that all relevant data is ingested into and then synced from the warehouse, which gives our teams the confidence to make data-driven decisions."

-Patrick Chouinard, Senior Product Manager at Fabfitfun

"Fivetran and Hightouch both work seamlessly within our data platform. They remove the burden of cumbersome (reverse) ETL from the data team, enabling them to focus on initiatives that drive business outcomes. They are easy enough to use that business users can self-serve many data loading and data export tasks themselves." - Jonathan Talmi, Senior Engineering Manager - Data Platform at Super

"By adopting a hub-and-spoke model centered on the data warehouse, the complexity of traditional point-to-point integrations can be avoided. The integration between ELT and reverse ETL allows for a cohesive flow of data, providing greater control over all customer data regardless of its origin. This is precisely why Fivetran and Hightouch, working together in parallel, offer a streamlined, efficient, effective, and practical approach to data integration." Michael Bull, Senior Director, Technology Alliances at Fivetran

"By streamlining and industrializing data acquisition and activation, Fivetran and Hightouch accelerate leveraging data for new and exciting opportunities. The continued digitalization of products and interactions require new and more efficient models for integrating and harmonizing data that is actionable with fewer feats of engineering. As enterprises mature capabilities around predictive and prescriptive models, reliably moving data through a high performance data platform, in a declarative manner, reduces complexity and time to value. Companies that continue to digitally optimize at speed and scale will come out ahead." - Hal Jagger, CRO at phData

"It's becoming increasingly evident that the modern data stack isn't a horizontal line. It's actually a circle, anchored by the cloud data warehouse and various SaaS applications that power a business," explains Tejas Manohar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Hightouch. "Fivetran has simplified and standardized how data teams move data from their source (SaaS apps) into the warehouse. Hightouch has standardized how that transformed data is then moved out of the warehouse and back into SaaS applications to power day-to-day decisions for marketing and business teams. We look forward to our continued partnership as we help all organizations close the loop on their data pipelines."

Hightouch is the world's leading Data Activation platform that transforms the data warehouse into an actionable hub for any team within an organization. Powered by Reverse ETL and a suite of no-code features, data and marketing teams lean on Hightouch to activate data from their data warehouse directly into 140+ business tools and applications. Equipped with ready access to complete customer data in the SaaS tools they already use, modern teams are empowered to deliver the personalized experiences consumers have come to expect. That's why hundreds of companies like Autotrader, Plaid, the NBA, and Imperfect Foods trust Hightouch to sync billions of customer data points and audiences each year. For more information, visit hightouch.com.

