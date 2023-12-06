Hightouch Names Inaugural Certified Composable CDP Service Providers

Artefact, Blend360, phData, Slalom, and Tredence recognized for their excellence and

leadership in helping enterprises implement Composable Customer Data Platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artefact , Blend360 , phData , Slalom , and Tredence were recognized today as official Certified Composable CDP Service Providers by Hightouch , the leading Data Activation company. Companies with this designation have been carefully reviewed and selected for their demonstrated expertise and track record supporting the adoption of Composable Customer Data Platforms among enterprise companies.

A Composable CDP is a new architecture that helps businesses collect, manage, and activate their customer data for marketing. The Composable CDP leverages existing cloud data warehouses as the central repository of customer data in a company. This approach is modular and pragmatic, allowing businesses to leverage their existing investments and introduce only the minimum additional technology to enable marketing personalization in email, advertising, and other customer experiences. The Composable approach is consistently faster, less expensive, and capable of more powerful personalization than any other method of activating customer data.

Because the Composable CDP is a new approach to customer data, service providers with the skill to help enterprises adopt it are rare. The service providers recognized were selected based on their:

Track record of delivering event collection, data warehouse configuration, data transformation, and data activation projects to enterprise customers

Staffing allocation to Composable CDP projects

Demonstrated thought leadership on the topic of Composable technology

"These partners are pioneering the most sophisticated use of customer data for marketing, advertising, analytics, and operations that we see today," said Tejas Manohar, co-CEO and founder of Hightouch. "They consistently increase the quality and impact of customer data for their customers while also saving them money and time, and we are celebrating them for it."

Certified Composable Service Providers are listed in a directory for easy identification by potential customers. This designation also includes specialized training, access to private educational resources, elevated service levels on behalf of customers, and early access to new product innovation.

To learn more about the Composable CDP Service Provider program, visit https://hightouch.com/platform/composable-cdp .

ABOUT HIGHTOUCH

Hightouch is a leading provider of Data Activation and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, enabling marketing and data teams to activate customer data directly from their data warehouse to over 200 destinations like ad platforms and CRMs. Hightouch is used by leading organizations like Cars.com, Spotify, TripAdvisor, PetSmart, and GameStop to unlock a fast, flexible, and scalable CDP alternative by enabling them to activate audiences and other customer data points directly from their organization's single source of truth - the data warehouse - out to the many business tools it is needed in. To learn more, go to https://hightouch.com/ .

SOURCE Hightouch