HighTower Advisors Featured on the 2019 Wealth Management Thrive Awards List

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower is proud to announce that 15 of its advisory businesses were named on Wealth Management's first annual 2019 Thrive Awards list of fastest-growing financial advisors in the U.S.

Wealth Management recognized the following HighTower advisory businesses:

The Andriole Group at HighTower

The Bahnsen Group's Kimberlee Davis

The Ezzell-Conklin Group at HighTower

HighTower Bellevue

HighTower Bethesda

HighTower Naples

HighTower San Diego

HighTower Twickenham

Klein Wealth Management at HighTower

The Lerner Group at HighTower

The McGuirk & De Nevi Group at HighTower

RJ Wealth Management at HighTower

Sarian Strategic Partners at HighTower

Shaffer Wealth Management at HighTower

VWG Wealth Management at HighTower

"We are excited to see our advisors achieve recognition for their successful growth strategies – a direct outgrowth of their excellent client service," said Bob Oros, HighTower CEO. "The HighTower community congratulates these practices for their ambition and track record of client success. We look forward to being a part of their growth trajectory and future accomplishments."

Developed by Wealth Management in collaboration with its partners, including Snappy Kraken founder Robert Sofia, the Thrive Awards are based on revenue growth, not assets under management. Wealth Management defines revenue as gross revenue from AUM fees, commissions, trails, hourly or subscription fees, retainers and other similar wealth and investment management revenues before any costs or expenses. Companies, individuals and teams are all eligible to participate in the program. Advisors must be based in the U.S., offer financial services to individual clients and have been receiving revenue since January 1, 2015.

Applicants for the awards were assessed and segmented by various criteria, including size of book, geographic location, type of business, gender and other measures. Read the full list here: https://www.wealthmanagement.com/people/2019-list-fastest-growing-advisors?full=1

In 2019, HighTower advisors also appeared on Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors, Top 250 Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors; Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs, 401 Top Retirement Advisers List; InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators list; and Working Mother Magazine's Top Wealth Advisor Moms.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com .

Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

