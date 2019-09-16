HighTower Advisors Named to Barron's 2019 Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors List

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower is proud to announce that eight of its advisors were featured on Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors list for 2019.

Barron's named the following HighTower advisors to this year's list:

David Bahnsen , The Bahnsen Group, Newport Beach, Calif. (#96)

, The Bahnsen Group, (#96) Matthew Dillig , The Dillig Bowen Group, Chicago, Ill. (#82)

, The Dillig Bowen Group, (#82) Walter "JR" Gondeck, The Lerner Group, Deerfield, Ill. (#89)

(#89) Jeffrey Grinspoon , VWG Wealth Management, Vienna, Va. (#37)

, VWG Wealth Management, (#37) Pamela Rosenau , The Rosenau Group, Aspen, Colo. (#74)

, The Rosenau Group, (#74) Richard Saperstein, Treasury Partners, New York, N.Y. (#6)

(#6) Jordan Waxman , HSW-Nucleus Advisors, New York, N.Y. (#60)

, HSW-Nucleus Advisors, (#60) Ronald Weiner, RDM Financial Group, Westport, Conn. (#95)

"We are extremely proud of this year's honorees and congratulate them on yet another well-deserved Barron's ranking," said Bob Oros, CEO of HighTower. "Their success showcases the power of HighTower's business acceleration services, comprehensive middle- and back-office support and entrepreneurial culture in helping advisory businesses grow and thrive."

Barron's ranking of the Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor.

In 2019, HighTower advisors have also appeared on Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; Forbes' America's Top Wealth Advisors list, Top 250 Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Next-Gen Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs; and InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators list.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

