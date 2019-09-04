HighTower Advisors Receive Top Rankings on Forbes' 2019 Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors List

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four HighTower advisors are honored this year in the Forbes 2019 list of the Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, which includes 250 rising U.S.-based advisors who collectively manage more than $490 billion in client assets. In addition, a total of 14 HighTower advisors were ranked on the Forbes 2019 Next-Gen Best-in-State list.

HighTower's Forbes Top 250 Next-Gen Wealth Advisors are:

JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group – Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group – Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group – Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group – Bob White of Morse, Towey & White Group – New York, N.Y.

of Morse, Towey & White Group – Justin Winters of Treasury Partners – New York, N.Y.

HighTower's Forbes Next-Gen Best-in-State advisors are:

Ray Baraldi of Sarian Strategic Partners – Wayne, Pa.

of Sarian Strategic Partners – Alexander Bass of HSW Advisors – New York, N.Y.

of HSW Advisors – Jake Falcon of Falcon Wealth Advisors – Mission Woods, Kan.

of Falcon Wealth Advisors – Mission Woods, Kan. John Gibson , HighTower Twickenham – Huntsville, Ala.

, HighTower Twickenham – JR Gondeck of The Lerner Group – Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group – Michelle Kuzma Kempf of VWG Wealth Management – Vienna, Va.

of VWG Wealth Management – Vanessa Martinez of The Lerner Group – Deerfield, Ill.

of The Lerner Group – Alexandra Miele of The Andriole Group – Madison, Conn.

of The Andriole Group – Sarah Minakary of The Rand Group – Newport Beach, Calif.

of The Rand Group – Lauren Pearson of Somerset Advisory – Birmingham, Ala.

of Somerset Advisory – Steve Tresnan of Tresnan Ferst Wealth Advisors – New York, N.Y.

of Tresnan Ferst Wealth Advisors – Rob Warren of HighTower Twickenham – Huntsville, Ala.

of HighTower Twickenham – Bob White of Morse, Towey & White Group – New York, N.Y.

of Morse, Towey & White Group – Justin Winters of Treasury Partners – New York, N.Y.

"Each of the HighTower advisors honored by Forbes has achieved incredible success at a young age," said Bob Oros, CEO of HighTower. "These talented young professionals truly represent the future of the wealth management industry, and we are excited to support them as their careers progress and evolve over the coming years."

The Forbes rankings were developed by SHOOK Research, which used an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data to rate thousands of advisors with a minimum of four years of experience in the wealth management industry. The rankings were compiled though analysis of several key factors, including the experience levels, credentials, revenue produced, assets under management, compliance records and industry experience of almost 30,000 nominees. View the Top 250 list here https://www.forbes.com/top-next-gen-advisors/#7784e9d6df01 and the full State-by-State list here https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-next-gen-wealth-advisors/#201dba653cbb.

HighTower advisors have also appeared on Forbes' lists of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors; Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors, Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Women Advisors; the Financial Times' Top 300 RIAs; and InvestmentNews' Icons & Innovators and Women to Watch lists.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

