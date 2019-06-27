HighTower Advisors Secure Six Spots on the Financial Times' 2019 List of Top 300 RIAs

CHICAGO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Six HighTower advisory businesses appear on the 2019 FT 300, an annual list of the top 300 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States compiled by the Financial Times.

The list features the following HighTower businesses:

Fairport Asset Management/Luma Wealth Advisors – Cleveland, Ohio

HighTower San Diego – San Diego, Calif.

– HighTower Twickenham – Huntsville, Ala.

LCK Wealth Management – New York, N.Y.

The Bahnsen Group – Newport Beach, Calif.

VWG Wealth Management – Vienna, Va.

"The HighTower businesses honored on this year's FT 300 list are outstanding examples of what it means to be client-focused, successful wealth managers. We are incredibly proud of each of them and congratulate them on this well-deserved accolade," said HighTower CEO Bob Oros.

HighTower offers independent-minded advisory businesses a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of middle- and back-office services designed to accelerate business growth. In addition to capital solutions, HighTower provides an advanced, integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with HighTower also gain access to a collaborative advisor culture, economies of scale and deep industry relationships.

The Financial Times' formula for grading FT 300 applicants takes into consideration advisor AUM, asset growth, the company's age, industry certifications of key employees, SEC compliance record and online accessibility. To view the full list, visit: https://www.ft.com/content/44d2b2b2-6cef-11e9-9ff9-8c855179f1c4.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

