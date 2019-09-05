HighTower Chooses Riskalyze to Provide Risk Alignment and Trading Automation

AUBURN, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Riskalyze announced an enterprise agreement to deliver risk alignment to HighTower financial advisors at scale. Riskalyze's diverse platform of client engagement tools, analytics technology, and trading automation equips HighTower advisors with the capabilities to better serve and align clients.

"We are honored that HighTower has chosen Riskalyze and are excited to partner with their advisors," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Our mission to empower the world to invest fearlessly continues to grow thanks to incredible firms like HighTower who align with our priorities and vision."

With HighTower's focus on growing both organically and inorganically this year, the company selected Riskalyze not only to assist their advisors with aligning portfolios with clients' risk tolerances, but also for its prospecting tool and capabilities. Riskalyze's continuous investment in integrations and automation played a significant role in HighTower's decision.

"We have been eager to partner with Riskalyze and provide their offerings to our advisors, to better equip their decision-making, support document alignment, fiduciary duty to clients, and more," said Jared Schwartz, Chief Risk Officer at HighTower. "We strive to engage and empower both our clients and advisors with the best technology platforms available. Riskalyze's sophisticated tools allow us to achieve just that."

HighTower will now have access to Autopilot, Riskalyze's Trading Automation solution that leads advisors to make intelligent fiduciary decisions through technology. Also, advisors will have full access to Risk Assessments, Portfolio Analytics, Retirement Maps, and more features that will further align clients and their portfolios.

"It's an exciting time for us to partner with HighTower at this point in their business," said Patrick Hannon, Managing Director of Major Accounts at Riskalyze. "Both our companies share a common goal to provide premium service to clients by granting advisors access to exceptional tools and technology, and we look forward to our journey together."

The enterprise agreement between the two firms is currently in place, and HighTower has already activated Riskalyze users on the platform.

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front- to back-end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

SOURCE Riskalyze

Related Links

http://www.riskalyze.com

