Hightower Honored in ThinkAdvisor's Inaugural LUMINARIES Class of 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower, a $101 billion wealth management firm, has been honored in multiple categories of ThinkAdvisor's LUMINARIES Class of 2021, a new program that recognizes top-performing industry participants that are producing meaningful results in the areas that matter most to advisors.

For the category 'Dealmaking & Growth,' Hightower received three accolades: for the firm itself, for Chief Growth Officer Scott Holsopple and for Digital Storyboards, which the M&A team uses to prospect for new RIAs. The Hightower Center for Leadership (HTCL), a two-year education and training certificate program designed to empower and engage the next generation of Hightower advisory businesses leaders, was recognized for 'Thought Leadership for RIAs.'

The LUMINARIES program honors firms and individuals in the wealth management space that are driving the wealth, investment and retirement industry forward. Members of the Class of 2021 LUMINARIES were selected by a distinguished and diverse panel of judges from across the advice industry, as well as ThinkAdvisor's editorial team.

"I am elated to see Hightower and Scott Holsopple recognized among this prominent group of industry leaders in this year's LUMINARIES class of 2021," said Bob Oros, chairman and CEO of Hightower. "Our team's commitment to supporting advisor education has had a significant impact on organic growth for our advisory businesses. On the inorganic side, I couldn't be prouder of Scott Holsopple's leadership in driving acquisitions of high-quality RIAs for the firm. Congrats to our entire team!"

Mr. Holsopple oversees Hightower's M&A, Integration Management, Advisor Engagement and Marketing teams – with a key focus on M&A deals. Over the past 2.5 years, Hightower has nearly doubled its AUM, following 18 acquisitions and strong organic growth. In August of 2021, Hightower surpassed $100 billion in AUM. The firm now has 116 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia.

The Hightower Center for Leadership is just one of the innovative programs that the firm has built out; others include an Organic Growth Series and a schedule of roundtables — all focused on the next generation of advisors and clients. Hightower believes investing in firms goes far beyond dollars and cents, and it has been actively engaged in creating programs for G2 (and sometimes G3!) to leverage.

"Hightower's ability to help advisors drive organic growth has played a key role in attracting new advisory businesses to the firm," said Scott Holsopple, Hightower chief growth officer. "It's an honor to be recognized as we continue to innovate new value-added services that help accelerate business development and client acquisition. Our deal-making success would not be possible without the collaboration with Hightower's executive team, advisor service professionals and the entire Hightower community."

Earlier this year, Aite Group awarded Hightower its 'Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award' for Engage, Hightower's digital marketing platform for advisors; last week, both Mr. Holsopple and the Hightower Center for Leadership were awarded "Wealthies" at the wealthmanagement.com awards.

To see the full list of the 2021 LUMINARIES Class, visit: https://www.thinkadvisor.com/2021/08/16/meet-the-luminaries-class-of-2021/

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

