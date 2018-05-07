Hightower Launches New Collection

View the collection here. Spring/Summer 2018 designs are available in North America exclusively through Hightower sales representatives and authorized dealers. Please call (816) 286-1051 or email sales@hightoweraccess.com.

Featured collection designers:

Most Modest, San Francisco

Form Us With Love, Stockholm

GamFratesi, Copenhagen

Zilenzio, Örebro

Justin Champaign, Founder and Principal Designer at San Francisco's Most Modest notes, "The goal for Most Modest designs is that they can stand alone but also blend with a wide range of furniture pieces to create an eclectic, diverse aesthetic. I think this is especially true with the latest Hightower launch."

Natalie Hartkopf, Hightower co-founder agrees adding, "Our latest collection shows how we are listening to our community. During the design process, we're constantly asking ourselves: 'How can we improve? How do we evolve?' Through this very collaborative process, we learn from each other and we respond through design."

