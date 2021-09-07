Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Alexandria Capital

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Alexandria Capital, a $1.5 billion advisory business based in Arlington, Va., with offices in New York City, Boston, Portland, Ore., and Juneau, Alaska. Alexandria Capital is joining Hightower to leverage the firm's middle- and back-office and business development capabilities to drive organic growth.

Led by CEO Augustine Hong and Chief Investment Officer Jonathan Ferguson, Alexandria Capital serves successful professionals, entrepreneurs, foundations, family offices, and retirement plans. The firm, founded in 1987, grew from $108 million AUM in 2010 to $1.5 billion AUM in just over a decade, the seminal growth driven by its merger with FIC Capital, Inc. in 2017. The group's 21 employees, including 10 advisors, operate under the group's Think Brilliant Platform™, which brings together an ensemble of experienced and collaborative wealth planning, investment, and tax professionals to help clients preserve and grow wealth.

"Augustine, Jon, and Larry Waterhouse and Steven Park, the other principals of Alexandria, have done a stellar job growing Alexandria Capital through a focused strategy of strategic acquisitions and thoughtfully delivered client service. By joining Hightower and using our operational and growth acceleration resources, they will free up time to deepen their client relationships and attract new business," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We're excited to welcome them to Hightower and help them to further scale."

"Joining Hightower will magnify our ability to deliver the services that clients value most and give us a wide range of capabilities that would be difficult to put in place on our own," stated Jonathan Ferguson. Steven Park echoed this sentiment by saying, "From Hightower's technology and marketing to alternative investments and national trust services, our combined resources represent a compelling proposition for Alexandria Capital's high net-worth families as well as our institutional clients."

Hightower offers its 117 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic and inorganic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll, and human resources. Inorganic growth services include M&A sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships, and a nationwide advisor community.

As of June 30, 2021, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $125.2 billion, and its assets under management (AUM) were $101 billion.

