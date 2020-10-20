Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Hart Financial Group

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Hart Financial Group , an $800 million financial advisory business in Austin, Texas, that provides wealth management services to business owners, executives and multi-generational families. Hightower's middle- and back-office support, business consulting and collaborative community will enable Hart Financial Group to spend more time with clients and accelerate growth.

Founded in 1990, Hart Financial Group's holistic approach focuses on financial planning, asset management, risk management and tax-planning strategies. Hart Financial Group has 12 employees, including 5 advisors.

"Hart Financial Group is a robust team with a strong succession lineup of advisors poised for further growth. We couldn't be more excited to provide the infrastructure, business strategy and support to power the next phase of their business development," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "Hart Financial Group's knowledge of investment management, wealth transfer strategies and insurance solutions truly make their advisors stand out. We're thrilled to be adding their skills and experience to the Hightower community."

Including this transaction, Hightower's 8th in 2020, the firm now has 113 advisory businesses in 33 states.

"Hightower's infrastructure, collaborative culture and support for entrepreneurship will enable us to grow our business, deepen our client relationships and spend more time on our clients' financial planning," said Corey Hart, founder and partner of Hart Financial Group. "We're excited to leverage Hightower's strategic guidance and comprehensive set of advisor-focused resources and tools to enhance our services and scale."

Hightower offers independent-minded advisory businesses a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of services designed to help accelerate both organic and inorganic growth. In addition to capital, Hightower provides an advanced, integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to business development consulting, leadership and team development, economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a supportive advisor community.

As of Sept. 30, 2020, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $81.4 billion and its assets under management (AUM) were $61.6 billion.

The transaction closed on October 16, 2020.

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com .

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

