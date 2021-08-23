Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Investment Security Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Investment Security Group, Inc., a Denver-based wealth management firm with $800 million in assets under management. As part of Hightower, Investment Security Group will leverage the firm's business acceleration services, infrastructure and middle- and back-office services to drive growth.

Founded in 1992, Investment Security Group serves high net worth individuals and families, providing portfolio management, financial planning, insurance consulting, retirement planning, estate planning, and charitable giving advice. The group is led by CEO Mitch Powers, Chief Financial Officer Barbara Krause, Chief Compliance Officer Marc Friedman, and Chief Marketing Officer Odette Sahakian. It has ten employees, including six advisors. With a mission to help clients achieve financial freedom, Investment Security Group actively seeks out successful entrepreneurs, executives, and other high net worth clients, with a particular focus on affluent women.

"Investment Security Group is a vibrant, second-generation wealth management business that is poised for expansion in a highly coveted geography. It has a strong management team, high client retention and a growth-minded culture," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "We are delighted to welcome Mitch and the team to Hightower and look forward to supporting them as they look to expand both organically and inorganically in Colorado, the West and nationally."

"We chose Hightower because everything about the firm – from its technology and compliance services to investment ideas, trust services and digital marketing support – is geared toward helping us grow our business," said Mitch Power, CEO of Investment Security Group. Added CFO Barbara Krause, "Hightower's culture is about entrepreneurship, independent thinking and leveraging the best ideas to foster growth – so we can put more focus on serving our clients while gaining capacity to add new ones."

Hightower offers its 116 advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic and inorganic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Inorganic growth services include M&A sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

As of June 30, 2021, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $125.2 billion and its assets under management (AUM) were $101 billion.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

