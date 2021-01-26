Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Siller & Cohen Family Wealth Advisors

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Siller & Cohen Family Wealth Advisors, an $830 million wealth management firm in Rye Brook, N.Y. that provides multi-generational financial planning, investment management and estate planning services to high net worth individuals and families. Joining Hightower provides Siller & Cohen access to the firm's operational, investment management and business acceleration services, as well as advanced technology, helping the group enhance its offering to clients and catalyze growth.

Founded in 1988 by Randy Siller and Jeffrey Cohen, the group serves entrepreneurs and business owners, C-suite executives, and other high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. The team's specialties include multi-generational estate planning, active tax management, risk management, business exit and succession planning, comprehensive financial planning, and planning for clients facing divorce. Siller & Cohen has 11 employees, including 5 advisors. The team includes 8 professionals who have one or more of the following designations: CFP®, CIMA®, CPA, and Master's degrees.

"Siller & Cohen, a highly successful business serving affluent clients with complex financial lives, has a prominent reputation in the New York metro area for its highly effective estate planning methodology and holistic wealth management for multiple generations of families," said Hightower CEO Bob Oros. "We are thrilled and honored that they have chosen Hightower for the next phase of their growth and welcome them to our advisor community."

This is Hightower's 3rd M&A transaction in 2021, following nine in 2020.

"Hightower's range of services – from investment management insights to marketing and business development support – are highly suited to helping us enter the next chapter of our growth," said Cohen. "We are excited to consult with the Investment Solutions group about our asset allocation models and content needs, and will work closely with the Hightower marketing team to build out a range of multi-media vehicles to engage with our clients and potential clients."

"After considering nine strategic partners, we chose Hightower because we were impressed with their people, their intellectual capital and their institutional-level infrastructure, which will help us serve more families and support our growth," said Siller. "We are looking forward to leveraging Hightower's integrated technology for opening accounts, managing portfolios, viewing held-away assets and providing clients with access to their full financial picture via the mobile client portal."

Hightower offers its 115 advisory businesses in 33 states a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic and inorganic growth, including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment management and marketing support. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to capital, business development consulting, leadership and team development, economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

As of Dec. 31, 2020, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $102.5 billion and its assets under management (AUM) were $79.6 billion.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com .

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

