Hightower Names Lisa Dolly, Former Pershing CEO, and Darrell Horn of Green Square Wealth Management to Board of Directors

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced that the company has named two new Board members: Lisa Dolly, former Pershing CEO and wealth management industry veteran, and Darrell Horn, CEO of Green Square Wealth Management, a Hightower advisory business. Bob Oros, Hightower's CEO and Board member, will take on the additional role of Chairman.

"Lisa Dolly brings more than 30 years' experience helping advisory businesses grow and scale, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our Board. Lisa's management expertise and passion for serving clients will help us elevate and expand our institutional-class advisor services," said Bob Oros, Hightower Chairman and CEO. "We are also delighted to be adding to our Board a highly successful Hightower advisor, Darrell Horn, who will share his first-hand experience driving organic growth and work to nurture entrepreneurship throughout the Hightower community."

Ms. Dolly is the former Chairman and CEO of Pershing, a BNY Mellon company, where she served in a number of senior leadership roles in her 31 years there, including CEO, COO, Head of Managed Investments, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Global Operations. During her tenure as CEO and COO, Pershing experienced strong growth and some of the best financial results in its history. Ms. Dolly has also served on the Board of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and on DTCC cross-industry committees. She is a volunteer with the 30% Club, where she mentors aspiring professional women, and a former Board member for Invest in Others, a nonprofit dedicated to honoring financial advisors who give back to their communities.

"Central to Hightower's business model is the belief that financial advisors are entrepreneurs at heart, and they need services and support to help them do what they do best: Engage closely with clients and help them achieve balance, security and financial well-being," said Ms. Dolly. "As a new Board member, I am excited to support Hightower in its mission to further scale its value-added services for advisors, freeing up their time to deepen and extend their client relationships and grow profitability. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of Hightower's growth."

Darrell Horn brings more than 30 years' experience in financial services. Mr. Horn's Memphis-based ultra-high net worth wealth management business, Green Square Wealth Management, joined Hightower in April 2019. When Hightower took over Green Square's middle and back-office operational activities, it freed up Horn's team to attract and service new clients, allowing the group to grow its assets under advisement (AUA) by over $900 million in less than two years, to $3.8 billion.

"Hightower's business acceleration services are specifically designed to help its advisors catalyze organic growth, and Green Square has directly benefitted," said Mr. Horn. "I am honored and excited to be joining the Board to provide an advisor's perspective on new services and solutions that will energize advisors and support them in helping their clients achieve true 'well-th'."

In addition to Chairman and CEO Bob Oros, Ms. Dolly and Mr. Horn, other members of the Hightower Board include: Gurinder Ahluwalia, Executive Advisor to Thomas H. Lee Partners and Co-founder and CEO of 280 CapMarkets; Moss Crosby, Co-founder and Managing Director, Twickenham Advisors; Ganesh Rao, Managing Director, Thomas H. Lee Partners; Richard Saperstein, Managing Director, Principal & CIO, Treasury Partners at Hightower; and Ed Shahnasarian, Principal, Thomas H. Lee Partners.

Hightower has 115 advisory businesses in 33 states. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Hightower's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $102.5 billion and its assets under management (AUM) were $79.6 billion.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

