HighTower Names New Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Advisor Success and Chief of Staff

CHICAGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower today announced that the firm is expanding its corporate team with three new hires: Abby Salameh as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Greg Fink as Head of Advisor Success and Catherine Davies as Chief of Staff and Head of Business Management.

"Abby, Greg and Cat are accomplished industry veterans who believe that elite advisory businesses need a bespoke set of services, including capital, business and operational support, to fuel their growth. They each bring a range of knowledge, ideas and deep advisor relationships that will help HighTower drive organic growth and attract exceptional advisory businesses to our nationwide community," said HighTower CEO Bob Oros.

As CMO, Ms. Salameh will lead HighTower's corporate and field marketing teams. She brings extensive experience in driving brand development, new business growth and execution, having spent over 20 years building top-line solutions for independent advisors. Her most recent role was CMO of Private Advisor Group. Prior to that she served as Senior Vice President and CMO of Fusion Advisor Network. As a consultant she advised top-tier broker-dealers, custodians and financial publications. Ms. Salameh was a founding member of the team that launched InvestmentNews.

Head of Advisor Success Gregory Fink specializes in working with large RIAs on practice management and growth strategies. Mr. Fink has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry, most recently as President and CEO of ACG Wealth. Prior to that, he was Vice President at Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions and held senior positions at Northern Trust, Direxion Funds and Bank of America Securities. At HighTower, Mr. Fink will be leading a team focused on deepening relationships with HighTower advisory firms, developing joint strategy, creating annual business plans and executing a framework to drive both organic and inorganic growth.

Ms. Davies will be responsible for running a number of cross-enterprise initiatives in addition to supporting the day-to-day functioning of the executive leadership team. She brings more than 20 years of strategic experience from respected firms such as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab. Most recently, Ms. Davies served at Fidelity in the National Accounts segment as both a Senior Relationship Manager, where she was accountable for the HighTower relationship and as a Vice President responsible for the National Account's operations and strategy. Prior to joining Fidelity, Ms. Davies spent a total of 16 years at Schwab in a range of roles. Earlier in her career, she was Director of Marketing and Business Development at RGT Advisors, a large Dallas-based RIA.

Backed by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, HighTower offers the independent wealth management industry a capital-rich partner and customizable suite of services designed to accelerate business growth. In addition to capital solutions, HighTower provides a state-of-the-art integrated advisor platform – including technology, compliance, accounting, payroll, human resources, investment research/due diligence and marketing services. Advisory groups that partner with HighTower also gain access to a collaborative advisor culture, economies of scale and deep industry relationships to foster growth.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and support services to elite independent financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower's portfolio of 98 advisory groups in 33 states provide investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401k consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

SOURCE HighTower

Related Links

http://www.hightoweradvisors.com

