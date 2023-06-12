Hightower Partners With Team of Wealth Management Professionals to Form Presidio Wealth Partners

News provided by

Hightower

12 Jun, 2023, 16:02 ET

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower today announced it has partnered with and made a strategic investment in Presidio Wealth Partners ("Presidio"), a newly-formed Houston, Texas-based wealth management firm that oversees approximately $1.6 billion in AUM.

Founding partners Cy Cattan, Scott Bishop, Robert Harris and Sarahbeth Pipkin lead a strong group focused on providing services including multi-generational financial planning, business succession and exit planning and access to private deals and alternative investments for ultra- high-net-worth (UHNW) family and business owner clients.

Presidio Wealth Partners selected Hightower as its strategic investor to leverage the organization's industry-leading technology, systems, planning tools and strategies. Presidio was attracted to the opportunity to expand the private market investments offering for clients through support from Hightower's experienced Investment Solutions Team.

"At Hightower, we talk a lot about "well-th"—the concept that wealth encompasses more than money," said Hightower Chairman and CEO Bob Oros. "The Presidio Wealth Partners team has a similar approach to help clients achieve all of their goals, across their lives—and we are excited to be with them on this step of their journey."

Hightower offers its 130+ advisory businesses in 34 states and the District of Columbia a range of services designed to catalyze and accelerate organic growth, including business development consulting, leadership and team development, talent acquisition, marketing support, technology, investment management resources, compliance, accounting, payroll and human resources. Inorganic growth services include sourcing, valuation, deal structuring, due diligence, legal and regulatory, pre- and post-close integration, and capital resources for M&A transactions. Advisory groups that partner with Hightower also gain access to economies of scale, deep industry relationships and a nationwide advisor community.

As of March 31, 2023, Hightower's assets under administration were approximately $148.2 billion, and assets under management (AUM) were $119.9 billion, an increase from $113.7 billion as of December 31, 2022.

About Hightower
Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor. 

Media Contact:
Siobhan Nolan
JConnelly
(862) 217-9585
[email protected]

SOURCE Hightower

Also from this source

Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Boston Hill Advisors

Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Vigilant Wealth Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.