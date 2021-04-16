Hightower Prices Senior Notes Offering

CHICAGO, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower Holding, LLC (the "Issuer") announced today that it has priced an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75% senior notes due 2029 (the "Notes") in a private offering. The Notes will mature on April 15, 2029. The closing of the Notes offering is expected to occur on April 21, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be issued at par and guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of the Issuer's U.S. subsidiaries.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with proceeds from new credit facilities expected to be entered into in connection with the Notes offering, to repay in full the Issuer's first and second lien indebtedness outstanding under its existing credit facilities as well as to pay related fees and expenses, with the remainder to be used for general corporate purposes.

The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or, outside the United States, to persons other than "U.S. persons" in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Hightower

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA).

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements regarding the closing of the Notes offering and the expected use of proceeds therefrom are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to consummate the offering as anticipated. The Issuer undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances except as required by applicable law.

