Hightower Ranked #3 on Barron's 2020 List of Top RIA Firms

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barron's has ranked Hightower #3 on its 2020 list of the top 100 RIA firms in the United States. The Barron's rankings formula, based on a detailed questionnaire and other factors, included several new metrics this year, such as technology spending, staff diversity and succession planning.

"Hightower has built a community that values independent thinking, entrepreneurship, collaboration and growth. We provide advisory businesses with the tools and resources they need to deliver distinctive, attentive service to their clients and the targeted support they need to attract new clients," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower. "It is a distinct honor for Hightower and our business model to be recognized as one of Barron's top RIAs in the U.S."

This year, Hightower has made key hires to enhance services to advisors. Scott Holsopple was named as Chief Growth Officer, responsible for organic and inorganic growth and overseeing the Advisor Success team, which provides advisors with strategic planning, growth consulting and next-generation leadership training. Hightower also named Stephanie Link as Chief Investment Strategist to expand the firm's Investment Solutions group, which provides Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) services, model portfolios, separately management accounts (SMAs), research and due diligence to Hightower advisors seeking investment management support.

In April, Hightower announced the launch of its new Engage digital content marketing platform to help Hightower advisors maximize their reach, enhance client engagement and jumpstart growth. In May, Hightower launched Elevate, a virtual business enrichment program for its advisors.

Hightower has 112 advisory businesses in 33 states. As of June 30, 2020, the firm's assets under administration (AUA) were approximately $75.7 billion and its assets under management (AUM) were $56.7 billion. The company grew 9.6% organically in 2019, up from 8% in 2018.

In 2020, Hightower advisors have appeared on Barron's Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors, Top 1200, Top Private Wealth Teams, Top 100 Financial Advisors and Top 100 Women Advisors lists; The Financial Times 'FT 300;' and Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors, Next-Gen Wealth Advisors, Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and Top Women Advisors. Additionally, the company was included on the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., and Chief Marketing Officer Abby Salameh was named WealthManagement.com's 'Thought Leader of the Year.'

