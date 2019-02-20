HighTower Secures 14 Spots on Barron's 2019 Top 1200 List
Mar 11, 2019, 11:33 ET
CHICAGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fourteen HighTower advisors are featured on the 2019 list of Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State."
"We are extremely proud of the dedicated professionals honored by this year's Barron's Top 1200 list," said Bob Oros, HighTower CEO. "Barron's recognition of HighTower's growing community of elite financial advisors showcases our industry-leading advisor platform, customized capital solutions, and our ongoing commitment to our clients."
HighTower advisors appearing on the 2019 "Top 1200 Advisors by State" list include:
- Barbara Archer—St. Louis, Missouri
- David Bahnsen—Newport Beach, California
- Wes Clayton—Huntsville, Alabama
- Matthew Dillig—Chicago, Illinois
- David Emma—Naples, Florida
- Walter JR Gondeck—Deerfield, Illinois
- Jeffrey Grinspoon—Vienna, Virginia
- Jeff Leventhal—Bethesda, Maryland
- David Molnar—San Diego, California
- Richard Saperstein—New York, New York
- Gregory Sarian—Wayne, Pennsylvania
- Jordan Waxman—New York, New York
- Ronald Weiner—Westport, Connecticut
- Gibson Wilkes—Falmouth, Maine
The Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State" rankings are based on data provided by over 4,000 of the nation's most productive advisors. Factors included assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.
About HighTower
HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and support services to elite independent financial advisory firms. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower's portfolio of 94 advisory firms provide investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401k consulting and corporate cash management. With offices in 33 states, HighTower advisors oversee approximately $68.6 billion in client assets. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.
Katlynn Hildebrandt
JConnelly
646-838-5445
khildebrandt@jconnelly.com
SOURCE HighTower
Share this article