Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis Announces Brian Copeland and Zach Ungerott Named to 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

ST. LOUIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, a wealth management practice providing investment, financial and retirement planning services, announces advisors Brian Copeland, CPWA®, CFP®, and Zach Ungerott, CPWA®, CFP®, have been named to the 2024 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List. The 2024 Forbes annual list features advisors who not only have been able to help clients navigate the nation's ongoing complex economic landscape, but were also deliberate on making a positive impact on helping their clients live better lives.

"While Brian and Zach are savvy advisors, they are also both extremely passionate about building trusted client relationships," said Omar Qureshi, managing partner of Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis. "To be included on such an esteemed list amongst their peers is a testament to their financial acumen and commitment to their clients. We congratulate them on this honor and know they will continue to be a huge part in our practice's growth."

As partner and director of financial planning, Copeland oversees all of the planning services the practice offers, including tax planning, retirement planning, risk management, and estate and budgeting analysis. Copeland also analyzes complex, sophisticated financial situations, and then identifies potential financial opportunities or gaps within one's plan, and educates clients on solutions in a straightforward, simplistic manner.

As associate partner and senior wealth advisor, Ungerott specializes in investment and retirement planning for business owners. While working on a client's financial plans, Ungerott has a keen ability to help clients develop contingency plans, specifically helping clients understand and overcome many of the financial challenges they may face. He works with them to implement advanced estate and tax planning strategies to meet their financial goals and protect their legacy.

Methodology

Each year, Forbes partners with SHOOK research to develop the esteemed list. Recipients are selected through research interviews, compliance records, experience in the financial industry, assets under management and other qualitative and quantitative data. Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors must have worked in the financial industry for at least seven years to be considered.

About Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis

Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis is a wealth management practice that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. As an ensemble team of qualified, experienced financial professionals with a wide range of knowledge and skills, Hightower Wealth Advisors is a multi-faceted, multi-generational team that builds comprehensive financial plans that are more than just investments. For more information about Hightower Wealth Advisors | St. Louis, please visit HightowerStLouis.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

