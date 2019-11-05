HighTower's Meghan McCartan Named to Wealth Management List of 'Ten to Watch in 2020'

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower is proud to announce that Meghan McCartan, Executive Director of Marketing and leader of the firm's newly launched Outsourced Chief Marketing Officer (OCMO) initiative, has been named to Wealth Management's "Ten to Watch in 2020" list.

The Wealth Management list recognizes individuals who are set to disrupt the industry in the coming year. In different ways, each of the 10 people included represents the sweeping changes that are currently transforming wealth management.

McCartan and her OCMO team provide HighTower advisory businesses with marketing initiatives to drive organic growth. This includes strategic brand messaging and marketing planning, as well as development of thought leadership content, such as podcasts, articles and videos. McCartan's OCMO program involves implementing trackable digital campaigns that drive prospects to engage with the content, prompting them to notice, learn and actively reach out for more information and a conversation.

"We are thrilled that Meghan has been honored with Wealth Management's 'Ten to Watch' accolade and congratulate her on the truly impactful work her team has been doing for HighTower's advisors," said Abby Salameh, HighTower's Chief Marketing Officer. "There is an urgency in the industry as advisory businesses seek differentiators to drive organic growth, beyond the traditional reliance on referrals. Meghan is providing advisors with mission-critical marketing strategy, vision and tactics to deepen relationships with clients and prospects and drive new leads."

Click here for the full Wealth Management list.

