HighTower's Pamela Rosenau Featured on Barron's 2019 List of Top 100 Women Advisors

CHICAGO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower's Pamela Rosenau, Managing Director of The Rosenau Group, has been named to Barron's list of the "Top 100 Women Financial Advisors," ranking 22 on this year's list. This is Ms. Rosenau's eighth time on Barron's esteemed national ranking of women advisors.

"Pamela is a remarkable wealth advisor with a highly successful business, thanks to her commitment to providing differentiated wealth management and excellent client care," said Bob Oros, CEO of HighTower. "We congratulate Pamela on yet another well-deserved industry accolade and thank her for her many contributions to the HighTower community."

Ms. Rosenau, who also serves as Chief Investment Officer of The Rosenau Group and Equity Market Strategist for HighTower, has over 30 years in the financial industry. Prior to joining HighTower in 2010, she worked for various sell-side firms, beginning her tenure at Wertheim & Co./Schroders Plc.

Ms. Rosenau is a regular recipient of industry honors and accolades. For several years, Ms. Rosenau has appeared regularly on Barron's Top 100 Independent Advisors list (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and the Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017). This year, Forbes included her on its 2019 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List (#3) and 2019 Top Women Wealth Advisors (#13). She is also on Forbes' latest list of America's Top Wealth Advisors. She holds the Series 63 and 65 licenses.

The Rosenau Group is a $1 billion advisory business within HighTower, a national wealth management firm offering advisors a customizable suite of services designed to accelerate business growth. HighTower provides capital solutions and a sophisticated, integrated advisor platform with a full suite of middle- and back-office services. HighTower advisory groups also gain access to a collaborative advisor culture, economies of scale and deep industry relationships to foster growth.

Barron's compiles its annual ranking of the "Top 100 Women Financial Advisors" to recognize women advisors who make a significant impact on the financial services industry. The publication's ranking is based on factors that include the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors' practices.

About HighTower

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and front to back end support services to independent-minded financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401(k) consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through HighTower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC HighTower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

Media Contact:

Patty Buchanan

JConnelly

(973) 567-9415

pbuchanan@jconnelly.com

SOURCE HighTower

Related Links

http://www.hightoweradvisors.com

