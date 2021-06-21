Hightower's Pamela Rosenau of the Rosenau Group Honored on Barron's 2021 List of Top 100 Women Financial Advisors

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightower advisor Pamela Rosenau has been featured on Barron's 2021 list of "Top 100 Women Financial Advisors," an annual ranking that shines a spotlight on female advisors who are positively impacting the wealth management space. Rosenau, Chief Investment Officer of The Rosenau Group and Equity Market Strategist for Hightower, ranked 27 in her 10th year on the list.

"Pamela is a talented advisor whose deep experience in financial planning, investment management and client relations has resulted in enormous success for The Rosenau Group," said Bob Oros, CEO of Hightower Advisors. "She has achieved significant accomplishments for her clients and her practice over the years, and I'm honored to congratulate her on yet another notable accolade."

The Barron's list is compiled from a 102-question survey, which advisors fill out about their practice. The data from this survey is verified by Barron's and applied to a rankings formula that reflects assets under management, revenue the advisors generate for their firms, and the overall quality of their practices. The rankings are meant as a starting point for clients looking for an advisor – a first-pass vetting that can help narrow a search.

In 2021, Hightower advisors have also been featured on InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40' List, Forbes' lists of America's Top Wealth Advisors and Barron's lists of the Top 1200 Advisors by State and Top 100 Financial Advisors.

View the full Barron's Top 100 Women Financial Advisors list here: https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/women

About Hightower:

Hightower is a wealth management firm that provides investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices, as well as 401(k) consulting and cash management services to corporations. Hightower's capital solutions, operational support services, size and scale empower its vibrant community of independent-minded wealth advisors to grow their businesses and help their clients achieve their vision of "well-th. rebalanced." Based in Chicago with advisors across the U.S., the firm operates as a registered investment advisor (RIA). Learn more about Hightower's collaborative business model at www.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment advisor.

