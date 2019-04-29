HighTower's Richard Saperstein Moves Up to Number 11 on Barron's "Top 100 Financial Advisors" List

CHICAGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HighTower today announced that Richard Saperstein, Managing Director, Principal and Chief Investment Officer of Treasury Partners at HighTower, has ranked 11th on the Barron's annual list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors."

"The fact that Richard so routinely tops such esteemed industry-best lists comes as no surprise to those of us who know him personally," said Bob Oros, CEO of HighTower. "Richard is a truly dedicated advisor who cares deeply about his clients. We are grateful for his presence in the HighTower community, and we congratulate him on yet another well-deserved accolade."

Mr. Saperstein, an industry veteran with 30 years' experience in financial services, and his team at Treasury Partners provide corporations and high-net-worth individuals, families, endowments and foundations with trusted advice, personalized service and experienced decision-making. The firm is based in New York City.

Earlier this year, Mr. Saperstein placed 4th in New York on Barron's 2019 list of "Top 1200 Advisors by State" for the second year in a row. Last year, Mr. Saperstein was 12th on Barron's list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors," and 10th on its "Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors" list. He is also a top-ranked Forbes and Financial Times advisor.

Barron's annual "Top 100 Financial Advisors" ranking is based on volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenue generated and the quality of the advisors' practices.

HighTower is a national wealth management firm that provides growth capital and support services to elite independent financial advisory businesses. Operating as a Registered Investment Advisor, HighTower's portfolio of 98 advisory groups in 33 states provide investment, financial and retirement planning services to individuals, foundations and family offices. Corporate services include 401k consulting and corporate cash management. Visit www.hightoweradvisors.com.

