HighTower's Richard Saperstein Ranks 12th on Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors List

Mr. Saperstein provides a wide variety of conservative investment management services to corporations, family offices, endowments, foundations and private investors. The Treasury Partners team manages more than $11 billion in client assets and is based in New York City. Mr. Saperstein has over 30 years of financial services experience.

Earlier this year, Barron's featured Mr. Saperstein, along with 15 other HighTower advisors, on its 2018 list of Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State." Mr. Saperstein also appeared on Barron's "Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2017" and 2017 Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State."

Barron's annual "Top 100 Financial Advisors" ranking is based on assets under management, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. To view the full list, visit: http://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/100/2018.

About HighTower

HighTower is reshaping the financial services industry from the inside out. As one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) dedicated to providing advice, not selling a product, we are a relentless champion of the fiduciary standard. HighTower acquires independent RIAs and wirehouse teams, and also provides comprehensive services to independent financial advisory businesses. We believe that the wealth management industry can and should do a better job of serving the needs of individual investors and their financial advisors. We built HighTower upon a commitment to put our clients' best interests first. For the 6th consecutive year, HighTower ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America (2012 – 2017). For more information, see www.hightoweradvisors.com and www.byadvisorsforadvisors.com.

Melinda Brodbeck

JConnelly

973-850-7348

mbrodbeck@jconnelly.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hightowers-richard-saperstein-ranks-12th-on-barrons-top-100-financial-advisors-list-300637313.html

SOURCE HighTower

Related Links

http://www.hightoweradvisors.com

