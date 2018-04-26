HighTower's Richard Saperstein Ranks 12th on Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors List

CHICAGO, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Managing Director and Partner Richard Saperstein of Treasury Partners at HighTower ranks 12th on Barron's list of the "Top 100 Financial Advisors for 2018."
"Richard is a frequent and deserving recipient of accolades in our industry, and we congratulate him on his many accomplishments as a member of the HighTower community," said HighTower CEO Elliot Weissbluth.
Mr. Saperstein provides a wide variety of conservative investment management services to corporations, family offices, endowments, foundations and private investors. The Treasury Partners team manages more than $11 billion in client assets and is based in New York City. Mr. Saperstein has over 30 years of financial services experience.
Earlier this year, Barron's featured Mr. Saperstein, along with 15 other HighTower advisors, on its 2018 list of Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State." Mr. Saperstein also appeared on Barron's "Top 100 Independent Advisors for 2017" and 2017 Barron's "Top 1200 Advisors by State."
Barron's annual "Top 100 Financial Advisors" ranking is based on assets under management, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. To view the full list, visit: http://www.barrons.com/report/top-financial-advisors/100/2018.
About HighTower
HighTower is reshaping the financial services industry from the inside out. As one of the nation's largest Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) dedicated to providing advice, not selling a product, we are a relentless champion of the fiduciary standard. HighTower acquires independent RIAs and wirehouse teams, and also provides comprehensive services to independent financial advisory businesses. We believe that the wealth management industry can and should do a better job of serving the needs of individual investors and their financial advisors. We built HighTower upon a commitment to put our clients' best interests first. For the 6th consecutive year, HighTower ranks on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America (2012 – 2017). For more information, see www.hightoweradvisors.com and www.byadvisorsforadvisors.com.
