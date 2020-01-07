Highview, a World-First Blockchain B2B Solution, Expands Leadership Team

"As we co-innovate with SAP to launch Highview's Blockchain B2B Solution, I couldn't have chosen a better complement to our growing team," said Mike Kersels, Founder and CEO of Highview. "With McKeough, we are acquiring a wealth of knowledge and experience in building and executing on SAP-centric engagements. I've done business with him for years and together we see that solid relationships can only be built by truly listening to the needs of each customer to help them to run more effectively and efficiently."

McKeough comes to Highview from SAP award-winning services partner, Echelon Solutions Group, which he founded over 10 years ago. McKeough built and led Echelon to become a leading S/4HANA Cloud services provider with operations in the U.S. and India. Prior to forming Echelon, he spent over 14 years in intrapreneurial roles with SAP, where he designed and managed numerous high-performing teams with a focus on adoption of the latest SAP innovations around services and solutions.

"I've had the privilege of partnering with Highview while at Echelon and have been continually impressed by their consistent ability to delight their customers. I'm excited to officially join the great team at Highview to build on their success in delivering groundbreaking Blockchain B2B solutions," said McKeough, who will lead Business Development for the company. "There is incredible energy at Highview. I look forward to directly contributing to their tremendous growth and customer success in a fun and innovative environment."

About Highview

Highview offers the world's first Blockchain powered B2B solution that fully manages critical business data. What started as the first certified SAP EDI solution for S/4HANA Multitenant has expanded through co-innovation with SAP to vastly improve customer experience. Highview is recognized by SAP and leading system integrators as the subject matter expert and recommended choice for customers requiring innovative B2B solutions. For more information on Highview visit www.hellohighview.com.

