Highview Capital Announces Partnership with B&R Auto

Partnership with founders will support B&R Auto's continued growth as a leading distributor of recycled automotive parts 

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview") today announced a partnership with B&R Auto ("B&R" or "the Company"), a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts.

B&R Auto, headquartered in Oregon, is one of the nation's largest independent auto recyclers. Founder-owned and operated by the Perlenfein family since 1980, B&R provides high quality recycled parts to automotive collision and repair centers and do-it-yourself customers. The Company operates 19 locations across the Western U.S. focused on best-in-class dismantling processes, technology, and customer service. B&R has established itself as an industry leader in the environmentally friendly disposal of salvage vehicles.

Following the close of Highview's investment, both the Perlenfein family and Jeff Helget, B&R's President, will retain significant stakes in the business. Mr. Helget will continue to serve as B&R's President.

"I founded B&R with the goal of providing our customers with high quality auto parts at a fair price in a timely manner," said Rick Perlenfein, Founder of B&R. "This investment from Highview is a reflection of our team's hard work and how far we've come in the past four decades. We are incredibly excited to partner with the Highview team as we enter our next phase of growth."

"We take great pride in the team we have built at B&R. We strive to offer best in class expertise, expediency, and technology to serve our customers while also keeping our planet green," said Jeff Helget, President of B&R. "We are thrilled to join forces with Highview to collectively build our industry leading platform."

"We are impressed with the B&R team and their ability to scale the business over the last few decades," said Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager of Highview Capital. "B&R has established itself as one of the premier operators in the industry, and we share the team's vision for future growth. Our team at Highview is well positioned to support B&R in its next chapter, and we look forward to investing in expanding existing customer relationships, driving further operational excellence, and executing on strategic acquisitions."

About B&R Auto

B&R Auto was founded in 1980 by the Perlenfein family to efficiently reuse recycled automotive parts while minimizing the environmental impact of the auto industry. Today, B&R offers an unparalleled selection of parts for collision repair shops, body shops, and other customers through its 19 full-service locations. For more information, visit www.autowrecking.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an LA-based private equity fund backed by a multi-billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

