Highway 395 Dispensary Drive-Thru Moves Forward With City of Adelanto Adopting Ordinance Complying with California State Cannabis Regulations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that last night the City of Adelanto adopted ordinance 19-59 which will allow the City to mirror the State of California cannabis regulations for licensees in the City of Adelanto which will allow for the Highway 395 Dispensary Drive-Thru.

Core One Labs' wholly owned subsidiary, Optimus Logistics Inc.'s, project Highway 395 Dispensary will benefit from this new ordinance which will allow for the drive-thru option to be incorporated into the Highway 395 Dispensary. The Highway 395 Dispensary has met all other regulatory qualifications for both the State of California and the City of Adelanto including having received a permit prior to the 2018 cut-off.

The addition of a drive-thru option has proven to increase single store sales as much as 150% vs. non-drive-thru stores in other market sectors. The CEO of Core One Labs Inc., Brad Eckenweiler, commented, "In a world that increasingly values customer experience, the Highway 395 Dispensary will offer customers multiple convenient purchase options, from in-store personal service, to quick and easy drive-thru, and even a direct delivery option to the customers' doorstep. The intent is to make the cannabis purchase as easy and personal (or as easy and discrete) as the customer prefers. These fully integrated capabilities of COOL allow for control of the product quality and the experience and we will define full service in cannabis." The Company will continue to update the market on the progress of the Highway 395 Dispensary as we proceed to its completion.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStripsTM product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

Core One Labs Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

InvestorRelations@coreonelabs.ca

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Core One Labs Inc.