Highway Driving Assist Market Worth $10.7 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Highway Driving Assist Market by Vehicle Type (PC, BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Component (Radar, Camera, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module), Autonomous Level (Level 2, Level 3 & Above), Function (ACC, LKA, LCA, CAA) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Highway Driving Assist Market is projected to reach USD 10.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Highway Driving Assist Market"

121 – Tables

52 – Figures

179 – Pages

The growth of global Highway Driving Assist Market size is influenced by factors, such as an increase in the penetration of semi-autonomous vehicles and also provides safety and relieve from monotonous and unpleasant driving. Therefore, the highway driving assist industry is expected to witness a significant increase in the future.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1942447

Adaptive Cruise control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is one of the primary function for highway driving assist as it automatically controls the vehicle speed and maintaining a predefined minimum distance to the preceding vehicle. The future of ACC would be Cooperative ACC (C-ACC), which would make use of satellites, mobile infrastructures or reflectors, and transmitters on the back of the other vehicles. The factors positively affecting the growth of adaptive cruise control are the upgrades in technology and increasing need for passenger safety.

Mid-segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Mid-segment is increasing at the fastest rate, especially in Europe and North America. Favorable government regulations, OEM initiatives, and infrastructure capabilities will drive the mid-segment market of North America and Europe.

North America is projected to lead the premium cars in mid-segment in the Highway Driving Assist Market because of the increasing demand for safety and security features in vehicles. BMW Group (Germany), Tesla, Inc. (US), and Audi AG (Germany) are some of the leading OEMs in the highway driving assist industry. In Asia Pacific, mid-segment cars are sold on a larger-scale as compared to the luxury ones, where few companies like Volvo, Kia, Volkswagen, and Hyundai are providing this feature in the mid-segment.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1942447

North America region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is home to many major automobile companies such as Ford and GM. Increasing demand for safety and comfort features for premium mid and luxury vehicles, increase in disposable income, advancement in technologies for autonomous would drive the Highway Driving Assist Market in the North American region. North America comprises of the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The US is the largest market for highway assist system in North America. In the US, many of the OEMs are working with Tire 1 and Tier 2 companies to develop autonomous vehicles. Also, the government is investing heavily in infrastructure and funding for startups.

On the other hand, Canada is a hub for the many premium vehicles brand demand. In Canada, big OEMs such as Volkswagen, Toyota, GM, Nissan, Ford, Daimler, and Tesla offer their premium models. Proximity from the US and developed infrastructure in many areas makes Canada more inclined towards autonomous vehicle demand. In 2018, Canada had 3% penetration in mid-segment cars and 5% for luxury vehicles. It is expected that the penetration rate will increase once the technology will become cheaper and more OEMs start offering such systems.

The Mexican market for premium mid and luxury vehicles is limited; also the infrastructure availability is very limited in the country, which makes it less favorable in this market. Although big OEMs such as Volkswagen, Toyota, GM, Nissan, Ford, Daimler, and BMW offers premium vehicles in the country, they do not have this feature. It is believed that Mexico's new trade agreement with the US and Canada may involve the transfer of AV technology, although there is room for improvement in infrastructure.

The global Highway Driving Assist Market is dominated by major players such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Magna (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Continental (Germany) and Valeo (France).

Browse Related Reports:

ADAS Market by System (ACC, AFL, DMS, NVS, IPA, PDS, TJA, FCW, CTA, RSR, LDWS, AEB, & BSD), Component (Radar, LiDAR, Ultrasonic, and Camera Unit), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses, & Trucks), Offering (Hardware, Software), EV and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Vehicles Market by Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2&3 & Autonomous Vehicles), ADAS Features, Components (AI, Radar, LIDAR, Camera and Ultrasonic Sensor), Fuel Type (ICE, EV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022 & 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/highway-driving-assist-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/highway-driving-assist.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets