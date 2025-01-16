Highwire Delivers Contractor Success Through Innovation and Growth

Leading construction full cycle risk mitigation platform expands customer roster, launches a new mobile app and Prequalification solution, and strengthens its leadership team

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highwire , the Contractor Success platform for managing risk in capital project construction and operations, achieved significant milestones in 2024, including new customer growth, a steady stream of product innovations, and executive team expansion. These accomplishments accelerate the company's mission to transform the industry from archaic prequalification and compliance processes to its vision of Contractor Success.

This year, Highwire welcomed a wide range of new customers, including asset owners such as National Grid and Vantage Data Centers , general contractors such as NOVO Construction and R.P. Brennan , and specialty trade contractors including Apollo Mechanical and Piedmont Service Group . Highwire has had particular success in high-growth sectors such as data centers and semiconductor manufacturing.

"Three years ago, we articulated our vision to change how the industry mitigates risk," said Don Fornes , Chairman and CEO of Highwire. "We're helping our clients move beyond traditional, 'yes' or 'no' prequalification and compliance to actually helping contractors deliver better outcomes. In an industry where labor and subcontractors are scarce, the Contractor Success model is the smartest way forward."

To help clients find more safe, reliable contractors, the company more than tripled the size of its Highwire Network to over 60,000 companies nationwide. This growing network density allows owners and general contractors to find the best subcontractors in new geographies. Unlike other web directories offering basic company overviews, the Highwire Network allows clients to dive deep into contractors' risk profiles.

It was also a significant year for product innovation at Highwire. The company expanded its platform with three significant additions: a comprehensive Prequalification solution that thoroughly evaluates contractor stability and capabilities; advanced AI safety risk analytics that transforms safety documentation into actionable insights; and a mobile app that brings field inspections and incident management to users' phones, allowing them to quickly collect findings in the field. Together, these solutions make risk management simpler for contractors while giving clients richer, more detailed insights for better decision-making.

The company also released its new Procore integration , enhancing interoperability with the widely used construction management software. General contractor clients have been quick to adopt the new capability and additional integration capabilities are being released regularly.

To support Highwire's ambitious product roadmap, Highwire welcomed Harinder Bhinder as its new Vice President of Engineering in March of last year. Bhinder brings valuable experience from scaling ZoomInfo's engineering organization from start-up to IPO. Additionally, Kyra van den Bosch , who joined Highwire in January 2023 as Chief of Staff before becoming Vice President of Finance, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations in November 2024. Employee growth has occurred at all levels, with the company growing headcount nearly 21% year-over-year.

"Highwire's achievements over the past year reflect our commitments not only to innovation and client success but to improving worker safety. Owners and general contractors alike will see better outcomes when they work together to deliver Contractor Success," said Fornes.

About Highwire

Highwire is the Contractor Success platform for managing risk in capital project construction and operations. The technology was developed at Harvard, as the university sought to ensure the safety of its students, faculty, and contractors while reducing insurance costs. In 2008, Harvard spun the technology out as an independent company. Today, Highwire is used by some of the world's most admired owners and general contractors to deliver Contractor Success. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Highwire is Made in the USA.

