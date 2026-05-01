HighWire Press Partners with the Middle East Institute to Launch Enhanced Digital Platform for The Middle East Journal

The upgraded HighWire Hosting platform delivers a reimagined user experience, advanced search and discovery, Salesforce integration, and COUNTER-compliant analytics—empowering 75+ years of distinguished regional scholarship in a modern digital environment.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HighWire Press, a leading provider of digital publishing solutions for the global scholarly community, today announced the successful launch of a fully upgraded hosting platform for The Middle East Journal (MEJ), the flagship publication of the Middle East Institute (MEI). The new platform replaces MEJ's legacy system with a modern, flexible, and fully branded digital home—purpose-built to reflect the Journal's prestige and serve its global readership.

The Challenge: A Platform That Didn't Do Justice to the Content

HighWire Press Partners with MEI

The Middle East Journal has served as an indispensable resource for research and analysis on one of the world's most complex regions since 1947. Yet its digital presence lagged behind its editorial reputation. MEI sought a platform transformation that would deliver a superior user experience, meaningful journal branding options, improved search and discovery, flexible site customization, and robust usage analytics—and they needed it fast.

Selecting HighWire's industry-proven hosting platform gave MEI a partner with the expertise, technology, and responsiveness to execute a complex migration on an accelerated timeline—without compromising quality or continuity for readers and subscribers.

The Solution: A Modern Platform Built Around the Journal's Mission

The new HighWire-hosted site was developed in close collaboration with MEI and designed in conjunction with a comprehensive rebranding of the Journal. Key enhancements include:

Flexible Customization and Branded Design: A fully redesigned site architecture gives MEI unprecedented control over look, feel, and content presentation—ensuring the digital experience reflects the Journal's long-standing authority.





A fully redesigned site architecture gives MEI unprecedented control over look, feel, and content presentation—ensuring the digital experience reflects the Journal's long-standing authority. Seamless Access Management via Sigma: HighWire's identity and access management system, Sigma, was integrated with MEI's Salesforce CRM in close collaboration with MEI's Salesforce consultant—delivering a smooth, secure experience for subscribers and institutional users alike.





HighWire's identity and access management system, Sigma, was integrated with MEI's Salesforce CRM in close collaboration with MEI's Salesforce consultant—delivering a smooth, secure experience for subscribers and institutional users alike. COUNTER-Compliant Usage Statistics: MEI now has access to industry-standard, COUNTER-compliant analytics, enabling precise tracking of readership, engagement, and impact across their portfolio.





MEI now has access to industry-standard, COUNTER-compliant analytics, enabling precise tracking of readership, engagement, and impact across their portfolio. Full-Text Content Delivery: Starting with content published in 2026 forward, the platform features full-text availability—significantly increasing accessibility to MEJ's critical regional analysis for researchers worldwide.





Starting with content published in 2026 forward, the platform features full-text availability—significantly increasing accessibility to MEJ's critical regional analysis for researchers worldwide. Enhanced Search and Discovery: Improved search functionality ensures readers can navigate MEJ's rich archive and surface relevant content with greater precision.

"The Middle East Institute sought a platform that could evolve as quickly as the region they study. By migrating to our advanced hosting solution, MEJ now benefits from a highly customizable environment that prioritizes the reader's journey while providing the Institute with the robust backend tools they need to grow."

— Joshua Routh, Product Director, HighWire Press

Looking Ahead: A Unified Knowledge Ecosystem

The collaboration is built for the long term. HighWire and MEI are already working on an ambitious roadmap to integrate the MEJ platform directly with the main Middle East Institute website. This integration will allow MEJ's specialized peer-reviewed content to be searched and displayed natively from the Institute's primary digital hub—creating a unified knowledge ecosystem that serves researchers, policymakers, and practitioners who rely on MEI's work.

Why HighWire?

For publishers facing the dual challenge of modernizing their digital infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted service to readers and subscribers, HighWire delivers more than technology—it delivers partnership. From migration strategy and CRM integration to ongoing analytics and future-facing roadmaps, HighWire's platform and people are designed to reduce friction and maximize impact for scholarly publishers of all sizes.

About HighWire Press

HighWire Press is a leading provider of digital publishing tools and platform solutions across all aspects of the publishing lifecycle, including content management and hosting, e-commerce, access and identity management, manuscript submission and tracking, and analytics. Founded at Stanford University, HighWire is now powered by MPS Limited, a global partner to the world's leading publishers of scholarly and eLearning content. For more information, visit www.highwirepress.com.

About the Middle East Institute

Founded in 1946, the Middle East Institute is the oldest Washington-based institution dedicated solely to the study of the Middle East. The Middle East Journal, published quarterly since 1947, remains a premier venue for peer-reviewed analysis on the contemporary Middle East. For more information, visit www.mei.edu.

SOURCE HighWire Press