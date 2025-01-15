Highwood Launches the Emissions Intelligence Platform (EIP) for Oil and Gas Companies, the World's First Software for OGMP 2.0 Methane Reporting and Measurement-Informed Inventories

Highwood unveils EIP for streamlined methane reporting and OGMP 2.0 compliance.

EIP was co-developed with a steering committee of leading Oil and Gas companies.

Early adopters and reference customers are enthusiastic about EIP.

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Highwood Emissions Management is pleased to announce the launch of their Emissions Intelligence Platform (EIP), a software that streamlines complex measurement-informed methane emissions accounting and reporting for the oil and gas industry.

"EIP closes the gap between measurement and action." said Thomas Fox, President of Highwood. "It uses empirical data to not only achieve – but to prove – strong performance, maintaining investor confidence and methane accounting compliance in a world of conflicting emissions narratives."

Developed collaboratively from day one with a steering committee of leading international O&G companies, EIP builds auditable, consistent, and framework-compliant methane inventories that comply with global methane initiatives and regulations like OGMP 2.0, EU import requirements, MiQ, Veritas, and more.

Early adopters of EIP have already realized value. One user commented: "EIP's reconciliation workflow gives us confidence in our ability to achieve the OGMP 2.0 Gold Standard. By providing credible, auditable workflows, it empowers us to make informed decisions and have greater confidence in our methane emissions."

Built for the O&G Industry, by the O&G Industry

EIP was co-designed with input from the Emissions Intelligence Steering Committee (EISC), comprised of four leading international and US-based O&G companies. This collaboration ensures that the platform directly addresses the challenges faced by O&G companies, from managing reputational risks to improving operational efficiency.

Highwood invites O&G companies to join the movement towards measurement-informed methane accountability. Users of EIP can confidently transition to more efficient operations while safeguarding their reputation and market position. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit us online at highwoodemissions.com/eip or contact us at [email protected].

About Highwood Emissions Management

Highwood Emissions Management is a leader in methane emissions software, consulting, and training. Our mission is to deliver the oil & gas industry's premier solutions for measurement-informed methane inventories that enable real, transparent, and provable emission reductions.

SOURCE Highwood Emissions Management